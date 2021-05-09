Remember, today, as any other day, "Mother" is only half a word.

The Bastard notes the excess death rate in the time of the plague. We'll probably never know how much blood is on Trump's hands.

"Make no mistake about it, this country is in danger." So concludes Political Irony, after seeing what Republicans are up to.

What else are Republicans up to? Assholery in the skies. MadMikesAmerica has that one.

Maha on the current labor situation: "Are the Serfs Rethinking Feudalism?"

Bonus Naval Sarcasm & mockery of Pentagon-speak, from the Commander - Naval Opinions.

