Former Child Star Harasses Costco Employees Over Masks

I do not understand why these people can wear seat belts in cars, wear shirts and shoes in stores and all the other litany of things that stores and mandates require them to do, but asking them to wear a tiny 6 inch piece of fabric indoors COMPLETELY TRIGGERS them to the point where they throw tantrums in public, taunt and harass staff, and then feel proud enough to share said videos on social media.

I mean, they look like WHINY BABIES. 3-year-old kids wear masks with no complaints in daycare. Teens wear masks while playing 2-hour baseball games with no complaints. Teachers wear them all day in school. Store staff wear them for full shifts - 9 to 12 hours. But you, whiny white man, you can't wear a mask for 30 minutes in Costco while you shop for bulk packages of mayonnaise, white bread, and two-ply Kirkland toilet paper? Men fought in wars to give you the ability to live your cushy life, but you cannot WEAR A MASK for literally 30 minutes?

Here is the clip:

Former child star Rick Schroder harasses a Costco employee over face masks

Ironically this is the first thing he has been in since 2010...and he appears proud of it. Added it to his Wikipedia page.

Looks like Ricky updated his Wikipedia

Next role: Angry grandpa standing on front lawn in bathrobe, waving newspaper while screaming at the neighborhood kids for riding their bikes on his lawn.