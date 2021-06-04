Friday News Dump: Deluded Narcissist Fantasizes About His Old Perks, And Other News

An old man needs a hobby, I guess:
Cartoon: Gator reinstator https://t.co/w8tYWBxe7v pic.twitter.com/E4qf66uiuu
— 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) June 4, 2021
Maggie Haberman is right. Donald Trump really does believe that he is going to be "reinstated" as president, alongside former senators Perdue and McSally. This isn't "fake news" or the product of a garbled telegram. I can attest to it myself. https://t.co/brcfjUnT46
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2021
No, Donald, that's not how any of this works. https://t.co/HlN39G3nlp
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2021
If you believe Trump will be reinstated you are probably still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall.
— Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) June 1, 2021
Trump is not well. Not sure how much clearer that can be. He is listening to the ex-addict pillow guy, a disgraced ex-general, and “the Kraken,” who I can’t believe ever passed the bar, when they claim he can be reinstated in office, WHICH IS NOT POSSIBLE. https://t.co/ed1A4tU4x1
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 3, 2021
"Trump has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August" - Maggie Haberman
People include:
Mar-A-Lago Omelette Station Chef
Trophy bride of Mar-A-Lago guest
Couple married at Mar-A-Lago
Jason Miller
Jason Miller's hooker
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2021
Today marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Both @GovMurphy and @SRuhle are wearing orange in support of gun violence survivors and their families. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/M0OZpkOTs9
— Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) June 4, 2021
“There is nothing really like this on the left; Infowars and Goop sell the same pills, but Gwyneth Paltrow is not fomenting rebellion.”
I cannot get enough of this @timothypmurphy bop on how the GOP became a party of influencers:https://t.co/JSpVA7GxBm
— Kara Voght (@karavoght) June 4, 2021
"With each potential report of a new 'fraudit' in some other state, the threat and risk picture grows larger," @FrankFigliuzzi1 says, warning about how GOP-led audits of the 2020 election results pose a potential national security threat. https://t.co/sdYKDpmGN9
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 4, 2021
A wave of new voting restrictions across the South were triggered in part by the Supreme Court, reshaping election law to give the Republican Party a significant edge as it seeks to retake control of Congress next year and the White House in 2024. https://t.co/xcg5hlWYvF
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 4, 2021
New pod alert! If you believe the NYT, the "psychedelic revolution"—the mainstreaming of MDMA and psilocybin as therapeutics—is at hand. The person more responsible than anyone for making it happen, my old friend @RickDoblin, joins us on #HHW. Get it here: https://t.co/egnpg0KF9y pic.twitter.com/fwuWsv5epH
— John Heilemann (@jheil) June 1, 2021
For the bulk of the past four decades, our government hasn’t merely declined to achieve full employment through public hiring; it has actively sought to keep millions of Americans perpetually unemployed. @EricLevitz writes https://t.co/jwUaGcbIL5
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 4, 2021
The Trump right is engaged in a massive circle jerk on the "Wuhan Lab leak" story to throw up chaff so they won't have to talk about Trump's reinstatement madness or 1/6.
That's all.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 4, 2021
I predict nothing will come of this.
Sorry, it's just not going to be that big a deal. https://t.co/xRiLvjLcsc
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 4, 2021
CNN: Alleged US Capitol rioter who heckled police for 'protecting pedophiles' served jail time for statutory rape of 14-year-old girlhttps://t.co/7MHvEU1Vwg
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 4, 2021
George P. Bush’s campaign video does not mention his father, the former governor of Florida. Nor his uncle, the 43rd president of the United States. Nor his grandfather, the 41st.
But the video does pay homage to former president Donald Trump. https://t.co/ndIq3cPo5L
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 4, 2021
Even if he calls your wife ugly. Mocks your dad. Puts a target on your brother's back. Rips your uncle... In the age of Trump, you can choose your friends - but you can't choose your family. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/aKRNyIFKWD
— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) June 4, 2021
May’s solidly meh jobs report https://t.co/mzMMSldqOM
— Vox (@voxdotcom) June 4, 2021
In practice, this means Manchin is giving a veto to Senate Republicans over whether to restrain the offensive against voting rights that red state Rs are passing on a party line basis in state after state. Why isn't that one-party election reform "a disaster waiting to happen"? https://t.co/XHORu41AMB
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) June 4, 2021
At the landmark Zabar's in Manhattan, you'll find 91-year-old Len Berk, one of the last Jewish lox slicers in the city.
After #COVID left him furloughed, he's back at @ZabarsIsNY slicing fish and proving that even a pandemic can't crush the soul of New York. pic.twitter.com/nHWue3kqxA
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 4, 2021
Celebrate #NationalDonutDay with these 5 treats to order online https://t.co/U0NeaICGbJ pic.twitter.com/jRMLlRL5sS
— New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2021
"This is not the same country I fought for," said Kemter, who spent 30 years in the Army and served in the Persian Gulf War. https://t.co/ldiOOO0E13
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 4, 2021
Massive Great White Shark May Be Biggest Ever Spotted [Video]. @Deep_Blue_Shark https://t.co/csnjNOV6LZ pic.twitter.com/7hN2h0H3K9
— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) June 4, 2021
You guys want to know what a pin drop sounds like on the internet?
Well, on the conservative troll side of the internet, at least?
Enjoy it while it lasts. Bots will swarm. https://t.co/ev4UNfXoFa
— Rebekah Jones #Vaccinated (@GeoRebekah) June 4, 2021
What often begins as an employee clicking a seemingly innocuous link in their email can result in a crisis that brings multibillion dollar businesses to their knees. https://t.co/wD5lz1dVPs
— ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2021
"[W]ith billions of dollars on the line," the Sackler family, makers of Oxycontin that fueled the opioid crisis, are a step closer to winning sweeping IMMUNITY from a bankruptcy court *despite never filing for bankruptcy themselves.*https://t.co/8IlpH7PkQe
— Kafkaesque (@Kafkaesque_Blog) June 3, 2021
Apple’s wireless charging tech may interfere with pacemakers: https://t.co/aT0x52cqOx pic.twitter.com/9YIvrtpmL0
— Fast Company (@FastCompany) June 4, 2021
Arthur Staats, the most necessary human in the history of civilization, has commenced that time out that never ends. RIP. https://t.co/gI8ActdfNe
— Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) June 4, 2021
Philly's Great Beech was planted between 1853 and 1863 in Philadelphia.
Although it is nearing the apex of its longevity, it's decline has been exacerbated by a constant stream of human activity. https://t.co/A0AeAFlrHx
— WHYY News (@WHYYNews) June 4, 2021
On this day 41 years ago, #StarWars "The Empire Strikes Back" made its debut opening in theaters across the country. Here's the original trailer that Harrison Ford did the VO on. See if you can spot any other Easter Eggs. pic.twitter.com/4vzKDD62yB
— Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) May 21, 2021
I want to start early this year. I am a bilingual kindergarten teacher in Texas. I want my students to have an authentic and fun learning experience that help them to overcome the gaps they may have with this pandemic year.#clearthelists https://t.co/vHoG7xcTrR
— Mrs Pardo (@MrsPardo2) May 29, 2021
“I'm here to prove to people we're not who she [Marjorie Taylor Greene] represents us to be”
Democratic Congressional candidate @Marcus4Georgia who is running to defeat Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to @DeanObeidallah about his campaign and how we can help him. pic.twitter.com/y4tdAuSrWi
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) June 4, 2021
Trump's July 4th fireworks show hosted by the Republican National Committee in Washington last summer caused $42,150 worth of damage, according to records obtained by CREW. https://t.co/PWUDT28eXb
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2021
If you’re nervous about going back to work, you’re not the only one. On #Belabored workers and labor advocates discuss what the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions might mean for workplace safety and labor rights. https://t.co/bLQqFsK3bu
— Dissent Magazine (@DissentMag) June 4, 2021
New @DataProgress poll finds majority of likely voters want Congress to move "urgently" on Medicare drug price negotiation even if it's only backed by one party pic.twitter.com/pBswONDVAl
— Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) June 3, 2021
In states where Republicans control the legislature, American life is rapidly changing, @ronbrownstein writes: https://t.co/yOYDX7UBuC
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) June 3, 2021
.@EltonOfficial told Howard how he met his writing partner Bernie Taupin and explained their songwriting process, saying “I never think of melodies first … I need a lyric.”
Get his FULL interview today on #Howard100 and for free on @SiriusXM until 6/8: https://t.co/gdZC1rYlav pic.twitter.com/cAkMEHgrVs
— Stern Show (@sternshow) June 4, 2021
Happy #Pride2021 ! (Almost) everything in state legislatures is still terrible https://t.co/dUUIQjCb34
— Fiddler (@cFidd) June 4, 2021
Unfathomable cruelty here. Greg Abbott is removing licenses from Texas child-care facilities that house unaccompanied minors.
He’s intentionally subjecting these children to being crammed in detention facilities. https://t.co/Y3vsJ4mIVD
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 2, 2021
https://t.co/w9CQiZcDjE deep dive into Covid origins by @KatherineEban for @VanityFair
— Jason Nark 🦅 (@JasonNark) June 4, 2021
Unemployment claims are down 50% and 64% of adults are vaccinated since I took office. That’s progress. pic.twitter.com/Ih9yrK5azD
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2021
DEPT. OF 'DID IT HAVE TO GET THIS HOT THIS FAST?'
Showers and thunderstorms will linger on Friday ahead of a heatwave that will see temperatures soar into the 90s for five consecutive days beginning this weekend. https://t.co/dBT8MIYoTv
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 4, 2021
Working Class Characters by Middle Class Filmmakers
w/ @dominic_machale pic.twitter.com/KBT7SOEYnS
— Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) May 24, 2021
Catherine Graffam ( born 1993) American
"Archangel" 2017 pic.twitter.com/3o0u31WYIF
— Francisco Ribeiro (@fraveris) June 3, 2021
Bird's eye view of juggling. pic.twitter.com/gOgH2dAHMw
— Strictly (@StrictlyChristo) May 29, 2021
Team Beans: Baby’s Cancer Battle Inspires @PanMass Community, New Fund At Dana Farber @LisaWBZ reportshttps://t.co/Wv8b4HxSjR pic.twitter.com/OiLMcjLi2B
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 3, 2021
Two useless cats for sale
I'll take any offer pic.twitter.com/rjZbmQUZ4e
— De Goede Volger (@VolgerGoede) May 24, 2021
Why is sloth a sin? what did he do? pic.twitter.com/CZ9nEq2lRD
— sam (@portgarden) May 30, 2021
I don’t know how big I thought a moose was, but this was not it 😳 pic.twitter.com/YyqaCC5jdA
— 🌱 MAN OF THE PEOPLE! (@unknownvegan_) May 29, 2021
ok dad, is this how i help you work on the truck ?
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/UIw05B9Aq4
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 30, 2021
This Falcon using wind and thermals to stationary hover while barely using it's wings..
Look at the head stabilization.. 😲 pic.twitter.com/4y5H4Z69xB
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 29, 2021
Saw this posted elsewhere by a fan. Kills me every time. 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/RZOqWp3sI5
— Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 29, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday Turkwel gives the best hugs, just ask Barsilinga. Today Turkwel is all grown up and bestows her unconditional love on another rescued orphan called Dololo, a younger little bull who sets her heart all flutter. pic.twitter.com/zpd6kzqJ4q
— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) May 27, 2021
Future gymnast. 😏😂😂🤸🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/1ZT5ZgEzS5
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 26, 2021
Thinking about it again pic.twitter.com/69BVOGh6kk
— Happy Nute President (@DawnNute) May 23, 2021
my heart can't handle this much cuteness
(woofwooftv IG) pic.twitter.com/KdIA1aDxID
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 23, 2021
😂 #fuckinggoat pic.twitter.com/tjNAhbrRM0
— gin (@ginoiseau) May 21, 2021
If it's hot where you live, drink lots of water and stay out of the sun! Have a wonderful weekend!