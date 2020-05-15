Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Friday News Dump: Trump Thanks His Army Of Trolls, And Other News

"You are better, and far more brilliant, than anyone on Madison Avenue (Ad Agencies). There is nobody like you!" he tweeted.
By Susie Madrak

Remember the movie "Ben," where a boy's only friend was a rat? It's like that, only online!

****


DEPT. OF THINGS THAT MAKE US FEEL BETTER AMIRITE?

We made it through another week, and now it's the weekend. Woo hoo! Keep washing your hands and wearing your masks, you guys!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate