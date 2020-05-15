Friday News Dump: Trump Thanks His Army Of Trolls, And Other News

Remember the movie "Ben," where a boy's only friend was a rat? It's like that, only online!

Donald Trump thanks "my keyboard warriors" as his army of trolls and meme makers prepare for battle in 2020 presidential election https://t.co/9mEQe2diZN — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 15, 2020

trumps keyboard warriors are Russian. Why happily acknowledge their efforts unless he's thanking Putin pic.twitter.com/41VGbAVhys — No Citizen's United. Staying inside (@BostonStuff) May 15, 2020

What am I missing? Keyboard warriors are something to be celebrated? Maybe Dawn PHD is a keyboard PHD? Still think she’s really Don Jr. They should have given her a different name to make it more difficult to crack the code. Dawn/Don. Lol pic.twitter.com/sT8Pu54Sd1 — Splurge Boutique (@SplurgeBoutiqu2) May 15, 2020

I Beg Your…? Joe Biden Promises if Elected He 'Absolutely' Will Not Pardon Trump https://t.co/ALbPJcAnha — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 15, 2020

Consumer spending tumbled a record 16.4% in April as the backbone of the U.S. economy retrenched amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government report Friday. Analysts had expected a drop of 12.3% mm- @CNBC https://t.co/ggsAE9xHrB — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 15, 2020

with all this NYPD budget talk, figured I’d bump this, a @ChristRobbins pitch that landed me into the budget history aisle: https://t.co/Oosa58LqV4 — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) May 15, 2020

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today. pic.twitter.com/5jCR0YY9VH — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

my latest—this looks a lot like media cowardice; https://t.co/u3OI9H5pvn — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 15, 2020

Already hearing that wealthy New Yorkers are talking about forming "trust circles" with their friends and hiring private tutors to teach their kids in the fall instead of sending them to schools. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 14, 2020

ICE agents coerced human trafficking victims into having sex with them, supposedly in order to catch their traffickers. In one case, agents paid women to make them orgasm, but ultimately never went after their traffickers.



are you fucking kidding mehttps://t.co/yVzEucUpWf — manny (@mannyfidel) May 14, 2020

As Americans give themselves viral outbreaks, German cafes can figure out how to manage. pic.twitter.com/htOk5EUSdG — Nameless Cynic (@NamelessCynic) May 15, 2020

This seems unfair: California governor to propose 10% pay cut for state workers to help with $54 billion deficit, union leaders say https://t.co/a5TVfyfvrU — Melanie Jean (@princessmom122) May 15, 2020

Two weeks after reopening, Texas reports its highest single-day increase in deaths and case load -- and marks "the 7th day in a row that Texas saw more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day."



(via @statesman)https://t.co/VpIrJrb7RT — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 15, 2020

Mass testing under way in Wuhan, China, as officials hope to check all 11 million residents https://t.co/nnAxzIe9c9 pic.twitter.com/N376rELNx4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 15, 2020

For many workers, the dubious obstacles to being permitted to work from home have evaporated during lockdown.



On #NationalWorkfromHomeDay, @mcash argues it ought to be a right, not a privilege - and not just for the duration of the pandemic.https://t.co/br1quoHXh8 — Novara Media (@novaramedia) May 15, 2020

After having first reported in April that advocates were seeing an increase in complaints of landlords pressuring tenants for sex, @BuzzFeedNews was contacted by multiple readers with their own stories of intimidation https://t.co/UYBCzrWXJ5 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 15, 2020

It looks like some service that users allow access to their contacts got bought/hacked and merged into a massive identity database. Never sync contacts to services. Don’t use 3rd party apps with your email. Don’t use anything that requests access to your account. https://t.co/hJWgdZZwrO — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) May 15, 2020

Fmr. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the CDC's new guidelines for reopening: “There’s a great deal of chaos and confusion out there and this is a time where what we need is more specificity.”https://t.co/HC8cN4pnRF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 15, 2020

Please take a minute to read this short piece by ⁦@anneapplebaum⁩ and watch the video. In short, the President of the United States is an imbecile. Our country is in decline because of it and the world is moving on https://t.co/ZFhH5Dj6K0 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 15, 2020

White Supremacist Website Doxxes Interracial Couples https://t.co/GJ3E13bV0P — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) May 15, 2020

hi friends, i've been struggling a bit at writing so i drew a comic about some starfish that i would like to be:https://t.co/vWZQoACoBR — Ritika Bhasker (@mostlyinane) May 15, 2020

EXCUSE ME? Appeals Court Urged to Allow Probe of MSNBC Host's Anti-Trump Bias https://t.co/KxAgbJP1Js — gregarious (@gryking) May 15, 2020

"Not only will Flynn sell out his country, but he’ll do it on the cheap. If you’re Russia, apparently, he’ll do your bidding for five figures and a few Applebee’s gift cards. Mike Flynn is the Kohl’s of traitors."https://t.co/d9rfdqXTmF — Greg Olear (@gregolear) May 15, 2020

Yesterday, NYPD cops tackled a mother with her toddler on the subway for not wearing a mask properly. This is precisely the kind of racism @ElieNYC predicted. https://t.co/t6uLixokAG — The Nation (@thenation) May 14, 2020

The most convincing evidence I have yet seen throwing cold water on Tara Reade's allegations against Joe Biden. When I worked on Capitol Hill, any member behaving the way she alleges would definitely be the subject of discussion among the staff. https://t.co/dsQ50lOxVE — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) May 15, 2020

Fuck this ad, I want to see #TrumpsDirtyLaundry!

"Russia, if you're listening..."



Maybe @DonaldJTrumpJr would like to set up another "adoption" meeting in Trump Tower?https://t.co/fRaFwDBqzK — Phillybits (@philly_bits) May 15, 2020

Brian Lee Hitchens said he used to believe COVID-19 was a "fake crisis." Now he's imploring people to listen to experts. https://t.co/t2JGnFYcCT — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 15, 2020



DEPT. OF THINGS THAT MAKE US FEEL BETTER AMIRITE?

🥰🥰🥰



Toddler presenting his own baking show is the cutest thing you will see today, guaranteed...



pic.twitter.com/QXVd6ndU9C — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) May 12, 2020

Got his first pup at 30 🐾💕



pic.twitter.com/IaQ5JaHxUV — jay arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) May 15, 2020

Panda mama picking up her newborn😍🐼 pic.twitter.com/9IDfSZhu7D — Mermaid (@citkusu) May 13, 2020

Thought I’d test the toddler challenge. She listened but... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XUXr5KqTSs — Hiba Faraj (@_HibaFaraj) May 14, 2020

On today’s episode of Why My Toddler is Crying, a conversation happened like this while I was going to the bathroom



Calvin: I want to see the poop

Me: go away

Calvin: pic.twitter.com/HVRuceUGLZ — Alicea (@AliceaWHO) May 15, 2020

A newborn baby elephant taking its first steps! 💓 pic.twitter.com/eV5EikejPp — Golden (@ItsGirllCode) May 13, 2020

Boy sings to newborn brother with Down's Syndrome 😍 pic.twitter.com/5ZTfqSieOO — The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2020

being chased by a tiny kitten on big wide green pic.twitter.com/IwE4y9tsfI — Kittens (@kittensfolder) May 12, 2020

We made it through another week, and now it's the weekend. Woo hoo! Keep washing your hands and wearing your masks, you guys!