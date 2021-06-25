The treachery of TFG and his administration cannot ever be forgotten; can gross incompetence be a defense for crimes against humanity? Asking for about 320 million survivors.

The Psy of Life reports that thanks to TFG's mismanagement of the pandemic, life expectancy in the US has had a significant drop.

Spocko's Brain wants to hold someone accountable for the nearly 900 Secret Service employees who became infected while working for TFG.

Juanita Jean's tells us about the day Hope died.

Infidel753 tells us that divided we stand, and it's good for us.

Bonus Track: Strong Language Blog says you can't patent the Eff-word. (NSFW: Language, duh.)

For 17 years, Mike’s Blog Round-Up has been part of Crooks and Liars. If you can contribute to the fundraiser, you will be helping to amplifying the voices of diverse bloggers that we do at Mike’s Blog Round-Up. Thank you for your consideration.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).