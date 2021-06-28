Balloon Juice: Data show that the mRNA vaccines work well against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Blue NC: The trustees of the University of North Carolina must end the shameful political games and grant 1619 Project director Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure now.

EPI Blog: Wage and job growth numbers do not support claims of a labor shortage in the U.S.

Calculated Risk: This will be a big week for U.S. economic reports, including the June jobs numbers due Friday.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I will be the greatest jobs producer God ever created.” (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017)

