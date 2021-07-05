Acosta Stumps GOP Politicians With Simple Question

Jim Acosta attended a pathetic MAGA Rally held by The Former Guy and had a chance to speak with quite a few GOP politicians about why they still support TFG, if they believe the Big Lie (no surprise, they all think the election was stolen) and a bunch of other questions. The pathetic fealty and groveling they do in the hopes of taking the mantle and getting the MAGA base to support them is pathetic, even by political standards.

Excellent segment right now on CNN with @Acosta at a rally talking to GOP politicians about why they still support him when he continues to push the Big Lie.



The fealty they still give TFG is pathetic. — Red (@Redpainter1) July 4, 2021

Fealty. a feudal tenant's or vassal's sworn loyalty to a lord. Nails it. Well said. — Ghostwriter (@krankee099) July 4, 2021

It's a Cult... — Lanna (@Lannatexasgal) July 4, 2021

He gave them permission to be their worst selves, and they will never abandon him as a result. — Nancy Terreault (@NancyTerreault) July 4, 2021

I believe the Ma Cawthorn Homeschool Education System failed young Maddie. Some politicians play dumb … @CawthornforNC isn’t playing. — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) July 4, 2021

Never forget that Madison admires Hitler. Not joking.

Madison Cawthorn believes the justice system failed US. pic.twitter.com/XOoqgeLzxb — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 4, 2021

Kid should be working the Taco Bell drive thru window … — Theodore (@PinkosTheodore) July 4, 2021

@CawthornforNC is the essence of cultism.



“I think the election was stolen, but have no basis.”



“There’s plenty of proof but I can’t point to any.”



“The fact that 60 cases were thrown out of court doesn’t mean my claims are without merit, it means that the system failed.” — Calabrin (@DanteDLT) July 4, 2021

A cult. That is the only way to describe it.