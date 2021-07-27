Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Our freedom to vote is fundamental to American democracy (little dee), and so we wonder why more Americans are not fighting to defend it from the onslaught of Republican voting suppression laws. It's not a mystery that those who will suffer the most from suppression are Americans of color. It was ever thus.

The Smirking Chimp notes that Biden draws a sharp response when he tells activists to work harder on voting rights.

Election Law Blog says that there is a difference between laws that hinder participation and those that deny participation. It's a good point to be precise.

JobsAnger reports that most Republican think voting is a privilege and not a right.

Brains and Eggs brings us the latest gaming from Texas, America's Lab for Bad Policy.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Far Out gives us a list of amazing vocals that were recorded in one take, including our musical selection for today. That's astonishing!

