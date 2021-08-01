Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Thanks for letting me be part of your week, and what a week it was! Even the Russian Judge would give our 28 or so bloggers a perfect 10!

Jezebel tells us that an Olympic gold medal is not an obligation.

Just Above Sunset reminds us that the Twisties is only part of the Olympic's politicized misogyny.

We Hunted The Mammoth explains to us who the Olympics’ victim really is.

Bonus Track: ARE YOU ALLOWED TO CRITICIZE SIMONE BILES?: A DECISION TREE

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).