Zandar Versus the Stupid: Federal investigators are asking whether former Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin pardoned a murderer in exchange for campaign cash.

Bonddad: New June data show U.S. manufacturing remains strong as housing sector begins to stall.

SCOTUSblog: President Biden’s court reform commission is hearing proposals for changes at the top of federal judiciary.

Joe.My.God.: Captain Kirk is facing friendly fire from the Federation after putting new his show on Klingon TV.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

" I think the Russians need to know there's a lot of us who fully understand what happened in 2016, and it really better not happen again in 2018.” (Mitch McConnell, July 17, 2018)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.