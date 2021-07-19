Morning Joe's Mika: Trumpers Are 'Living In A Cult And It's Killing Them'

Mika Brzezinski went after the Trump death cult, angry over the rising numbers of covid infections and deaths.

"I want to talk about Donald Trump and his followers and the doubt that he is now sowing in the Biden administration, and sowing doubts about the vaccine and using the Biden administration as the enemy to the vaccine," she said.

"He's twisting it again. Let's just look at the facts. Look at the hospital records. Look at the people who are still dying. The U.S. Surgeon General says 99% of those people who are dying don't have vaccines. They all could be preventable deaths. And all of the heartbreaking stories of the husbands or wives being put on ventilators and dying and in the last moments, their last breaths of life, they regret that they listened to politicians or cable news hosts, who followed their dangerous demented advice instead of listening to their doctor.

"I need to explain something. We've been saying that those people following Donald Trump off a cliff were living as if it was like a cult. Let's be clear about this. This is not cult-like behavior. This is not like a cult. This is now how people behave when they are in a cult. Do you want to know why? It's because they are, in fact, living in had a cult, that's the definition of one and it's killing them. Whether you're talking about David Koresh and Waco or the Jonestown mass suicides, or Donald Trump's lies about covid, people died and people are dying. And they are dying because Donald Trump and his evil allies on cable news and social media and on Capitol Hill, seems like a very strong word, 'evil,' until you understand just how many people this cult continues to kill," she concluded.