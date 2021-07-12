2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

That Jan 6 Shouting Match With Kevin McCarthy? Trump Won't Discuss It

A very chatty Trump clammed up when asked to discuss a the distressed call he received from a rattled House Leader Kevin McCarthy.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Trump, who promoted every QAnon conspiracy theory possible during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, suddenly went mute when asked about the infamous January 6 call for help he received from Rep. McCarthy.

During the January 6 insurrection, as the US Capitol was being invaded by the MAGA cult, a harried and scared Kevin McCarthy called Trump, and in a profanity laced exchange, asked the so-called president to call off his dogs.

A furious McCarthy told the then-President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, "Who the f--k do you think you are talking to?" according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.

Bartiromo asked, “Do you want to tell us what took place on that phone call?”

“No, I don’t have to," Trump said.

Did Donald believe he was under oath when the Fox News host asked him what was said, since the call has been confirmed by numerous sources? Normally, Trump would have said we had a very beautiful call.

"Because Kevin will speak and I’m sure Kevin will be very good from that standpoint,” Trump responded.

WTF does that even mean? That he's been assured McCarthy will cover up the truth as much as possible?

The minority leader of the House Republicans at first was on board to investigate the riots at the Capitol, then after going to Mar-A-Lago he pulled his support.

Trump fueled the insurrection and then wanted everybody, including his loyal members in Congress, to burn at the US Capitol.

When McCarthy demanded he call his seditious mob off, Trump replied, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

Perhaps someone has pointed out that McCarthy is likely to be asked about that call under oath in the near future.

