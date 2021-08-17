Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Tuesday's Terrific Takes (Actually, Monday's.)
By M. Bouffant

Fine, I get it, Afghanistan not going well. Any pundit/politician class volunteers to take on the Taliban? Young people storming the recruiting offices so they can get over there & fight? Neither? Then shut your festering gobs, professional yakkers.

Closer to home, Butterflies & Wheels notes that we're running low on water. Culture Wars nothing, it'll be Water Wars before you know it.

Responsible Statecraft recaps 20 yrs. of failure in the proverbial land war in Asia: "The generals lied and the fantasy died".

American generals have led America to unnecessary defeat in Afghanistan, and defeated generals should have the elementary decency to keep their mouths shut. This is all the more so because many of the military mistakes in Afghanistan have directly echoed those of the Vietnam War, from which American generals failed to learn.

More Afghan analysis from Yastreblyansky.

Another treatise on Republicans trolling in an attempt to reduce all discourse to bothsider bee ess, & the media swallows it. This one from The Debate Link.

Bonus lighter reading: Yellow Dog Granny has a mess o' memes & stuff, no Afghanistan. Mostly the plague.

Thrown together for free over a period of hrs. by M. Bouffant. Submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com. (Please do not submit your half-baked marketing schemes & SEO cons there. That you're sending something there rather than the official contact tells us you're incompetent buffoons, so don't waste our, or your, time. Thank you.)

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team