Fine, I get it, Afghanistan not going well. Any pundit/politician class volunteers to take on the Taliban? Young people storming the recruiting offices so they can get over there & fight? Neither? Then shut your festering gobs, professional yakkers.

Closer to home, Butterflies & Wheels notes that we're running low on water. Culture Wars nothing, it'll be Water Wars before you know it.

Responsible Statecraft recaps 20 yrs. of failure in the proverbial land war in Asia: "The generals lied and the fantasy died".



American generals have led America to unnecessary defeat in Afghanistan, and defeated generals should have the elementary decency to keep their mouths shut. This is all the more so because many of the military mistakes in Afghanistan have directly echoed those of the Vietnam War, from which American generals failed to learn.

More Afghan analysis from Yastreblyansky.

Another treatise on Republicans trolling in an attempt to reduce all discourse to bothsider bee ess, & the media swallows it. This one from The Debate Link.

Bonus lighter reading: Yellow Dog Granny has a mess o' memes & stuff, no Afghanistan. Mostly the plague.

