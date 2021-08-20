Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Friday's Links To The Liberal Blogosphere
By M. Bouffant

The Clusterfuck Edition. From Afghanistan to the Plague, can these United Snakes do anything right?

On the other hand, from First Draft, a vaguely encouraging story from the world of sports: A football coach who isn't a cretin about the rest of the world.

"Am I My Brother's Keeper?" asks Vixen Strangely, & then she tells Laura Ingraham.

An Angry Bear on plague lockdown effectiveness.

Narratives, & The Lying Liars Who Narrate Them:

But was this primarily a failure by Biden, for deciding to withdraw now? Or was it the unavoidable conclusion of failed policies in Afghanistan across four presidential administrations? Most coverage has focused criticism on Biden. And to bolster that argument, media outlets are relying on many of the people responsible for two decades of failure in Afghanistan. While there are legitimate criticisms of the way Biden executed the withdrawal, the result is an extremely distorted narrative.

From Popular Information.

Bonus Encouragement Track: Vaccine stampede in L.A., w/ toilet humor.

M. Bouffant (the M. does not stand for Mike) did this, for no apparent reason. Submissions considered at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team