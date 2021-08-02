Republicans Hate US Olympic Athletes

With the Tokyo Olympics in full force, Republicans have made their disdain for US athletes known every chance they get.

Since the pandemic struck and Traitor Trump started lying about his election defeat in 2020, Republicans have embraced conspiracy theories and BIG lies over and over again.

And when their lies hurt the health and safety of the American people, they have been called on it by social media companies. They create the problem and then whine endlessly. Republicans scream "cancel culture", which is one of their signature talking points for 2022.

But when it comes to a person, an athlete, actor, etc. supporting diversity or inclusivity, they are shunned and attacked by right-wing operatives with impunity.

When Simone Biles pulled out of many competitions due to stress. The greatest gymnast of all time was attack by MAGA cultists and Fox News regulars as being a "weak" person who should have dealt with the sexual abuse she suffered by now.

This is the woman who has dominated gymnastics like no other and represented the USA like a hero.

The US women's soccer team has been outspoken about unequal pay and LGBT rights, so Republicans root against them in the Olympics.

They suffered a tough loss this morning against Canada (No reigning World Cup winner has ever then won the next Olympics) when their goalie was injured and Canada scored a penalty kick to win 1-0.

Trolls like Ben Shapiro celebrated the loss.

They're still the champions at kneeling though, which is the important thing pic.twitter.com/80qGBci66p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2021

Greg Kelly, who serenades Marjorie Taylor Greene like a lost lover, tweeted this:

Wow. The women's soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING. I love it when America wins the Gold---but the "bronze" lining here is we won't see as much of the purple hair chick MEG @mPinoe during the "off season" pic.twitter.com/DNJdnFMxMl — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 2, 2021

The women that make up the USWNT are the world champions and have won two straight World Cups, but how dare you take a position contrary to American jingoism and racism.

Lara Trump, another MAGA jerk, hoped that black athlete Gwen Berry would lose for using her First Amendment rights.

"I think there are a lot of people that hope she doesn't get to represent America, because you know, she's not doing the right thing," Lara Trump said.

What's the right thing, Lara? Make-believe the seditious ex-president won the election? Claim vaccines don't work? Make believe there is no racism in America?

Whether they are in Congress, on television, online, or radio, Republicans scream about their First Amendment freedoms being robbed when they spread conspiracy theories and claim they are victims of some faux cancel culture. But if you are a Republican and speak the truth about traitor Trump, you get canceled immediately.

Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling.