Tucker Carlson Warns Afghan Refugees Will Try To 'Enact Sharia Law'

Tuckems' is fearmongering over Afghanistan refugees as anyone could have predicted.
By John Amato
23 min ago by John Amato
Take heed evangelical Republicans, if Afghan refugees are allowed in this country, they will immediately try to implement Sharia law into America!!!

9/11! The Tarmac! Benghazi! Baby Parts! Solyndra! Fox News is always about keeping the white nationalists on edge.

So Tucker Carlson is fearmongering over Afghan refugees trying to escape the Taliban. Tucker is practically a Grand Wizard in the KKK, what more do you expect from him?

Tucker said Afghan attitudes -- "are a lot of good people but are very different from those of most Americans."

Citing a Pew poll, Carlson said, "99% of Afghan Muslims support, for example, enacting Sharia law."

Of course, they do. It's like when the Irish and Italians came to this country in the early 1900's, 99% of them believed in Catholicism.

Senate hopeful and psycho JD Vance was no better later in the show when he intimated that 40% of Afghan refugees will become "suicide bombers."

Hosts like Tucker Carlson and cretins like JD are playing up to their xenophobic and racist base as usual.

Have they no shame?

