Fox News Screams Voter Fraud In CA Recall Ahead Of Election Day

"Alternative facts" are Fox News' hosts primary source of phony information.
By John Amato
Fox News' Outnumbered panel went ballistic this morning on Kamala Harris which led them into promoting the bogus right-wing playbook for all elections moving forward: Bogus voter fraud issues.

Since August 4, all polling done in the California governor recall election has Gavin Newsom comfortably ahead even though early last month one poll caused us all to shudder.

Yet, if you watch Fox News and other right wing outlets, Newsom has already been voted out. They have been screaming voter fraud ahead of the election for weeks now with no proof. This is obviously a ploy to promote the kinds of repressive voting laws just passed in Texas.

During their panel of GQP commentators opining on the recall, Charles Hurt admitted that Newsom has a 5 to 1 fundraising advantage which is not good for their hopes.

Then came Tomi Lahren.

"Yes, Gavin Newsom has raised a whole lot of money from teachers unions, etc.", she noted.

"But that money is not going to save him," Lahren proclaimed with no evidence except hyperbole.

Lahren continued lying. "The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom (as she pointed her left index finger into the air) is voter fraud!"

There you have it.

"So as they say, stay woke, pay attention to the voter fraud going on in California," Lahren demanded.

What voter fraud? There is none. Mail-in ballots are tremendously secure. There is a huge number of registered Democrats compared to Republicans. The recall proponents couldn't even get enough signatures without a generous Covid extension by a judge, and even then, they only scraped up barely enough signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

Lahren exposed what Republicans will do moving forward when elections and/or polls do not go their way. "Because it can have big consequences not only for that state, but for upcoming elections."

As Lis Power notices like all awake Democrats do, "Fox hosts and personalities are already setting the stage to blame voter fraud if Newsom prevails in the California recall -- it seems like this is now the right-wing media playbook for every election."

That's it, all right.

Californians must be vigilant and vote NO on the recall so a fluke doesn't happen. Our health and safety is at risk if a Larry Elder wins. We already saw the tragedy that befell our nation from the last fluke in 2016.

