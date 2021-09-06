Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Kentucky Republicans turned to the courts to block the Governor’s emergency measures to fight COVID. Now the burden to battle the Blue Grass State’s out of control pandemic is theirs.

Informed Comment: Thanks to the Democratic Majority in Washington DC, Labor Day 2021 brings the good news that the poverty rate has dropped from 12.8% to 8.5%.

Angry Bear: “What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But if it’s a food product, it’s probably more profitable.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Sorry, gentlemen, but the roots of American politics in 2021 pre-date the September 11 attacks.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:
"We have seen a steady erosion of American power and an unsteady exercise of American influence. Our military is low on parts, pay and morale. If called on by the commander-in-chief today, two entire divisions of the Army would have to report, 'Not ready for duty, sir.'" (Governor George W. Bush, August 3, 2000)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

