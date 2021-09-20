Back in the saddle again!

A stirring condemnation of Joe Manchin & other Republican whores from How To Live BULLSHIT-FREE.

Coastal Elitist here: I guess being near saltwater isn't all it takes. Florida & Texas are both located next to large bodies of water, yet they're racing each other to the bottom in many categories. Maybe this idiocy will put Texas over the top (Under the bottom?). "A gold-plated dud", via Off the Kuff.

Ala-damn-bama is also in the race, per Zandar:



"For the first time in Alabama’s known history, the state had more deaths than births in 2020 — a grim milestone that underscores the pandemic’s calamitous toll.

“Our state literally shrunk [sic] in 2020,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said at a news conference on Friday. There were 64,714 total deaths in the state last year, compared to 57,641 births, Dr. Harris said."

Commie plots & plague patriotism are questioned by discourse.net.

Bonus: Hackwhackers give us Tweets of the Day.

M. Bouffant spent a good part of his birthday ("Talk Like A Pirate Day". The indignity!) typing his fingers to the nubs over a hot keyboard for nothin'. There's one born every minute. Submit suggestions for this feature to mbru@crooksandliars.com.