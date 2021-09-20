Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Linking To The Libs
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Driving While Black Image from: M. Bouffant

Back in the saddle again!

A stirring condemnation of Joe Manchin & other Republican whores from How To Live BULLSHIT-FREE.

Coastal Elitist here: I guess being near saltwater isn't all it takes. Florida & Texas are both located next to large bodies of water, yet they're racing each other to the bottom in many categories. Maybe this idiocy will put Texas over the top (Under the bottom?). "A gold-plated dud", via Off the Kuff.

Ala-damn-bama is also in the race, per Zandar:

"For the first time in Alabama’s known history, the state had more deaths than births in 2020 — a grim milestone that underscores the pandemic’s calamitous toll.
“Our state literally shrunk [sic] in 2020,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said at a news conference on Friday. There were 64,714 total deaths in the state last year, compared to 57,641 births, Dr. Harris said."

Commie plots & plague patriotism are questioned by discourse.net.

Bonus: Hackwhackers give us Tweets of the Day.

M. Bouffant spent a good part of his birthday ("Talk Like A Pirate Day". The indignity!) typing his fingers to the nubs over a hot keyboard for nothin'. There's one born every minute. Submit suggestions for this feature to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team