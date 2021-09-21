"Summer's Almost Gone" Edition

Why we need CRT: A quote from a Christian author, deconstructed by Warren Throckmorton.

Space is the place: Comrade Misfit defends the English language against an ABC reporter.

Chauncey DeVega would like you to know that "Fact Checking, Laughter, and Liberal Schadenfreude Will Not Save You From Donald Trump and His Neofascist Movement".

In memoriam: The New York Crank. Reminded by Ten Bears. Didn't know this was going to be an obituary column when I started.

Curated by M. Bouffant.