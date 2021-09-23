It's the "Fucking Loser" Edition

Green Eagle on the legal activities of the Trump family.

"Whoa there, cowboy." AllHatNoCattle on the horror at the border.

Enough already: Political Irony gets angry about the unvaccinated. I hope this is a sign of an impending backlash.

Everybody's fed up, w/ everything. Scottie's had it w/ people like this bottle-blonde mother at a school board meeting. (Oddly, it's not plague-related. And not really safe for work. No "dirty" words, but vulgar & silly "Karen" stuff.)

Bonus from PressRun: An unexplained "hesitancy".



Media ignore a monster story — the brainwashing of Covid zombies

Trump voters gone mad

By M. Bouffant, who always goes that extra mile & provides a bonus item. Submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.