Apparently the mainstream media couldn't be bothered to cover the now-infamous John Eastman Coup Memo. Tom Sullivan compares media reaction to the Downing Street Memo.

Other reaction to Eastman's sedition:



An Open Letter to the American Political Science Association regarding John Eastman and the Claremont Institute

Shorter: Get 'em out!!

The Big Bad & Bald Bastard has never had a Facebook acc't., & he has reasons.

First Draft tears into Sen. Susan Collins & her endorsee for Maine goobernator, the hideous Paul LePage.

Bonus Medical Track: The why of "breakthrough" infections, from Angry Bear.

