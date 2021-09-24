Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Apparently the mainstream media couldn't be bothered to cover the now-infamous John Eastman Coup Memo. Tom Sullivan compares media reaction to the Downing Street Memo.

Other reaction to Eastman's sedition:

An Open Letter to the American Political Science Association regarding John Eastman and the Claremont Institute

The Big Bad & Bald Bastard has never had a Facebook acc't., & he has reasons.

First Draft tears into Sen. Susan Collins & her endorsee for Maine goobernator, the hideous Paul LePage.

Bonus Medical Track: The why of "breakthrough" infections, from Angry Bear.

