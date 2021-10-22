Is DeSantis Trump's Body Double?

The Recount caught the Florida governor using the exact same gestures that the former president and traitor in chief Trump uses when he speaks to a crowd.

DeSantis has been imitating Trump's disturbing behaviors and bizarre policies since he ran for Florida governor, and critics have labeled him as the mini-Trump.

Gov. DeSantis is all-in trying to be the next MAGA and QAnon suck-up all the while sacrificing the lives of many Floridians to COVID just to appease the cult and prove he can 'own the libs."

