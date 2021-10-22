Politics
Is DeSantis Trump's Body Double?

DeSantis has been imitating Trump's disturbing behaviors and bizarre policies -- and body language! -- since he narrowly won the Florida governor race.
By John Amato

The Recount caught the Florida governor using the exact same gestures that the former president and traitor in chief Trump uses when he speaks to a crowd.

DeSantis has been imitating Trump's disturbing behaviors and bizarre policies since he ran for Florida governor, and critics have labeled him as the mini-Trump.

Gov. DeSantis is all-in trying to be the next MAGA and QAnon suck-up all the while sacrificing the lives of many Floridians to COVID just to appease the cult and prove he can 'own the libs."

