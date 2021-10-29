Politics
Joy Ann Reid: 'Republicans Unleashed This Monster On All Of Us'

Tucker Carlson is one of the most dangerous, if not THE most dangerous, propaganda spewers on FOX News.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Tucker Carlson is running an absolutely insane January 6th "True Story" special on FOX News (so you know it is going to actually be complete horse shit). Here is the promo video, complete with drums, helicopters, Ashli Babbitt, guns, AR-15's, more guns, "Patriot", waterboarding terrorists, more AR-15's, the KKK, Osama Bin Laden and soldiers. And more guns.

21 hours ago by John Amato
Joy Ann Reid had thoughts about Tuckems. And she came in HOT. Scorching hot. Talking about this Goebbels-esque propaganda video, she said: "I am only showing you this because you need to see just how unhinged and frankly dangerous this is. Especially coming from the most watched person on FOX News. The domestic war on terror is here. It's coming after half of the country. I've been told that I'm a white nationalist, me. False flags have happened in this country. Glory, glory hallelujah of which may have been January 6. A false flag. He honestly seems to be pushing fascistic propaganda."

Yes, exactly. Propaganda. Lies, White nationalism. Evil.

Dragging FOX and their decision to run this special, she said: "That January 6 was government plot to target conservatives. That is a lie, full stop. A lie. This special is going air on the network streaming platform. But he used the main FOX News platform to promote it. And streaming online is potentially more dangerous. It can go more viral that way. FOX News is basically letting him go full Info Wars in prime time. He is no different at this point than Alex Jones. Tucker is the main actor teaching the right how to normalize Fascism, White Nationalism, and White Supremacy. And now he is priming easily at least a third of this country's adult population to go all in on this radical rewrite of January 6. And with it to normalize violence."

Who will be held responsible for the coming violence? Because they are literally telling us that it is coming. Just a few days ago, at a Turning Point USA event, a man asked about using guns. Joy pointed this out, saying: "Just listen to this man in the audience at an event held by the right wing organization Turning Point USA just this week. 'This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns? No, and I'm not -- that's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean literally, where is the line? How many elections are they going steal before we kill these people?'"

They are LITERALLY TELLING US WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO. The powder keg is set. And Tucker, and FOX by extension, are lighting up a giant flamethrower and dropping it right on top. Who will be held responsible for radicalizing millions of angry, deranged, unstable White men who think they are having their country stolen from them, that they are being "replaced" and that their jobs and lives are being stolen by immigrants, women, brown and Black people? Who do we blame when they shoot up a school board meeting or blow up a Board of Elections office? Because you know it is coming. It is not IF, it is a matter of WHEN.

Never forget, says Joy: "So when Tucker Carlson, Fox's in-house promoter of white nationalist, white replacement theory begins his three nights of serving up an unhinged version of January 6 to radicalize the widest audience possible, remember that Republicans said nothing and unleashed this monster on all of us."

