Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Egberto Willies notes that Bernie lost his cool with Joe Manchin this week. (Bernie and the Threats? Didn't Elton sing that?)

Mike The Mad Biologist cuts to the chase: Just Bribe Manchin Already.

Max's Dad has a throw-down with the debt ceiling showdown!

Bonus Track: In Saner Thoughts reminds us of the two forgotten versus of This Land Is Your Land; it's not what they taught us in school!

