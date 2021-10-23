On this day in 1963, Bob Dylan recorded 'The Times They Are A-Changin' at Columbia Recording Studios in New York City.

Big Bad Bald Bastard has a seasonally-appropriate podcast suggestion.

Press Watch posts Jackie Calmes' baby step for political reporters, and her doubts that it will do much good.

Tengrain reports on Rep. 3-Names's neverending search for who really stole the strawberries.

Attention space nerds! Did you get your invitation to the launch of the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer on its mission to study x-rays? And did I mention those x-rays are...from *space*?

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.