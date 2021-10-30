Mike's Blog Round-Up

Looks as if blogging's as dead as democracy & the human attention span. If you people don't care enough to create 28-35 different, link-worthy posts a wk., I don't see why I should bother. Most current web-logs of any interest seem to consist of aggregation of Tweets. Maybe we need a "Tweet Round-Up".

Well, let's 'phone it in:

Brains & Eggs has a buncha stuff.

Alex Pareene on pizza & sausage-making.

Hackwhackers has a school board speaker who knows the "problem" is THE JOOS!!

Maha talks herself off a ledge.

Bonus: Yellow Dog Granny should have something to lighten your load.

Assembled w/o the instructions by M. Bouffant, who is horrified by the Choppers vs. Cheaters World Series. Submit suggestions, tips, yada to mbru@crooksandsliars.com.