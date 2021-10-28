Twitter Rakes Romney And Sinema For Ted Lasso Cosplay

In the "What Fresh Hell Is This?" category, the winner is...

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

I mean, I don't even have enough time left on this planet to list all the ways in which Mitt Romney is the polar opposite of Ted Lasso, but let's start with the fact that Lasso would never put his dog on the top of his car to drive on the highway for vacation. And, Sinema doesn't have nearly the depth of character as fictional Rebecca, nor the brains. If her mindset resembles anyone's on the show, it's NATE, who believes he's entitled to be the center of attention all the time, and holding all the power.

Twitter was well and truly revolted, and some wondered if they'd accidentally taken acid.

This is so very fucked. Millions of Americans need help and these sociopaths are celebrating doing absolutely nothing for the people they supposedly represent. I hate all of them at this point. Oligarchs and scoundrels getting rich and laughing at us. https://t.co/spZ71mRH7s — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 28, 2021

The thing you have to know about self-styled Very Serious Centrists is that they are vain, silly people who don't actually take their jobs seriously or reflect on the impact of their decisions on people who are desperate and hurting. https://t.co/GlZfsLJoUT — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) October 28, 2021

No, Mitt Romney. You're worth a quarter of a billion dollars and you are actively sabotaging helping a lot of Americans to keep a few more dollars in your pocket.



You're not Ted Lasso.

You're Rupert. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 28, 2021

Americans are dying of COVID, lack adequate healthcare, lack affordable housing, lack a living wage, the climate crisis worsens daily—& two people who could vote to provide immediate relief to all of this unnecessary suffering are literally wasting time playing games. Reckless. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 28, 2021

What are you doing?? Has the account been hacked? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 28, 2021

Sir, I’ve watched Ted Lasso, and you’re no Ted Lasso.



You think this is some kind of joke?



Go roll around in your cash reserves. The rest of us have to figure out how to pay the bills. — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) October 28, 2021

This is some of the weirdest shit I’ve ever seen on so many levels. I feel like I’m on acid. — 💀Bob Lynch💀 (@Bob4Florida) October 28, 2021

“Let them eat biscuits” ~Krysten Sinema probably — Toxicomancer ☠️ 🦇 (@toxchick42) October 28, 2021