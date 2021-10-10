Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Yeah, my money's on the cat in general.
***************
Here's your Sunday morning TV schedule:
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Fiona Hill … Mary Daly … Scott Gottlieb … Chris Krebs … Anthony Salvanto.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Jason Riley, Jacqueline Alemany and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: Alec Lace.
- ABC “This Week”: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … Nick Clegg. Panel: Donna Brazile, Chris Christie, Julie Pace and Maggie Haberman.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) … Nick Clegg … Stephanie Grisham. Panel: Donna Edwards, Yamiche Alcindor and David French.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show,” guest-hosted by Tiffany Cross: Michael Li … Phillip Atiba Goff … Jacqueline Charles … Yvonne Kwan … Versha Sharma … DNC Chair Jaime Harrison … Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
- CNN “State of the Union”: Nick Clegg … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Terry McAuliffe.
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Tamara Keith, Eva McKend, Lauren Fox, Jeff Stein, Michael Warren and Leana Wen.
What's up with your Sunday? Tell us in the comments!