Four People Shot On Black Friday At Malls In Durham And Tacoma

Three people shot at Southpoint Mall in Durham, NC. One person detained. One person shot at the Tacoma Mall in Washington. That shooter is still at large.
By Michal SpockoNovember 28, 2021

Three people were shot at a Durham, North Carolina mall during Black Friday shopping. Three others were hurt fleeing from the scene. According to The Sun:

Among those hurt was a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a ricochet bullet. The child was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were also injured during a subsequent evacuation of the mall as panic-stricken shoppers scrambled towards the exits to safety. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of those involved with the shooting fled after the incident, but one person was detained, one weapon was recovered, and police are interviewing witnesses, Andrews added.

"The gun sounds were followed by what sounded like a wave of rain on a tin roof as everyone started screaming, running, and pushing each other." Witness Hadley Connell told CNN.

Another shopper told a local reporter:

"As I was exiting JCPenney, I just heard six shots and it was like a good one to two second interval and everyone just started running out the door, the pretzel workers they were getting down and running out the front exit."

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews later confirmed that three people had been shot, one of whom was a 10-year-old who was hit by a bullet ricochet.

One wounded in shooting at Tacoma Mall on Black Friday

At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out at a Washington State mall swarmed with Black Friday shoppers, officials said.

Hundreds of holiday shoppers took cover after gunfire erupted in the food court of the Tacoma Mall around 7 p.m. local time on Friday, according to The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are currently on the scene, sweeping the mall store by store.

No suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident. A description of the assailant or assailants has not yet been issued by police

While looking into these shootings I found this story, 10 Black Friday Deaths and the Stories Behind Them. It included stories of 2016 Black Friday shooting deaths in Hamilton, New Jersey and San Antonio, Texas.

When looking up the Tacoma Mall and shootings I found this:

The Tacoma Mall was the site of an attempted mass murder on Nov. 20, 2005, when Dominick Maldonado, then 20, opened fire with an assault-style rifle, wounding seven people. He's 16 years into his 163-year sentence at the ADX Florence federal prison in Colorado.

Only 147 more years to go.

