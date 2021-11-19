Psaki Torches McCarthy's Idiotic Eight-Hour 'Filibuster'

Yesterday I proclaimed Sarcastic Psaki one of my favorite Psakis. Today, Sarcastic Psaki has serious competition from Shady Psaki, who clearly was the one behind the lectern today when a reporter asked her about Kevin McQarthy's eight-plus-hour tantrum against helping women afford childcare, elders afford hearing aids, and the world cope with climate change. (It was for naught - Pres. Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill passed the House today, of course.)

"Has the White House had any response to Representative McCarthy's eight-hour speech last night that delayed the vote?" the reporter asked Jen Psaki today.

"Well, Kevin McCarthy said a lot of words — a lot of words, I just want to emphasize that — over the course of eight-and-a-half hours," smiled Psaki.

They were stupid words, but probably all of them were, indeed words. Shady Psaki wasn't done, though.

"For those of you who didn't watch ALL of it, he mused about, he shared his wish that he could have been in Tiananmen Square. He mused about whether or not Abraham Lincoln was actually assassinated," she said, filling the rest of us in on his diatribe. "He shared hope, or his thought, or his dream, I'm not sure, about picturing America in a swim meet after World War Two against every other country."

This is your leader, GQP? Sad!

"But in eight-and-a-half hours, what he did not talk about was cutting the cost of childcare. Cutting the cost of eldercare. What we were gonna do around the country to bring more women into the workforce. To protect our climate, and that for generations to come. That, in our view, tells you all you need to know about Kevin McCarthy's agenda and what he supports," Psaki finished, touting all the things all the Democrats (save one) voted to send over to the Senate. All things McCarthy, apparently, finds abhorrent enough for which to wear a diaper and embarrass himself by waxing poetic about the image of Uncle Sam in a Speedo.