Jim Acosta To MAGA Sore Losers: 'Stop The Squeal!'

Jim Acosta noticed that Republicans had nothing to say about "voter fraud" and "stop the steal" when they WON in Virginia last week.

Acosta said on his weekend CNN show, "Our democracy is in big trouble if one of our two major political parties accepts election results only when it wins. There's been a lot of complaining about 'wokeness' this past week. I've been more worried about repairing the brokenness of our republic."

Acosta continued: "Enough with this stop the steal nonsense. If you win, great. If you lose, move on. Please, no more whining. No more sore losers. No more lies. Just stop the squeal."

#StopTheSqueal was trending on Twitter Monday.