Maryland Mayor Arrested Over Revenge Porn

Andrew Bradshaw, mayor of Cambridge, MD, faces up to 50 counts of posting revenge porn of an ex-girlfriend on Reddit.
By Ed ScarceNovember 16, 2021

If convicted, Bradshaw faces 2 years and a $5000 fine for each count of distributing revenge porn, under Maryland's laws. He is charged with 50 counts of posting such images to Reddit forums, like r/DegradeThisPig and r/needysluts.

The charging document goes into some detail, if you have the stomach for it, as he posted them to subforums pertaining to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, and race, though the numerous racial epithets are redacted.

Source: CBS

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland is facing 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. The state prosecutor, Charlton T. Howard III, announced the charges on Monday, saying that Andrew Bradshaw created multiple accounts on Reddit to distribute the content.

The charges allege that Bradshaw, 32, posted nude photographs on the site of a roughly 26-year-old woman with whom he had a past romantic relationship, and were accompanied by captions "with racial slurs and sexually explicit language."

The photos were uploaded under accounts he created with usernames that included variations of the name and birthdate of his alleged and currently unnamed victim, and posted to multiple "subreddit" forums "related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics," according to a press release from the state attorney. "DegradeThisPig" and "Slut" were among the subreddits the photos were posted to.

Bradshaw's actions, the prosecutor said, are in violation of the state's revenge porn statute, which prohibits nonconsensual distribution of such photographs. If Bradshaw is convicted, he could face up to two years of jail and a $5,000 fine for each count.

Apparently, this joker was just elected last year, becoming Cambridge's youngest-ever mayor.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue