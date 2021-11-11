Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, E-Rotic covers ABBA's Money, Money, Money. As Gay Talese once said of the rich, "They don't have to conspire, because they all think alike." Today we channel our inner Rousseau!

Jobsanger agrees with Robert Reich: The economy should be fair to everyone.

Kevin Drum thinks he knows what Elon Musk is up to, and he might be right.

Bilbo's Random Thought Collection suggest we need to play the long game. Bilbo is on to something.

Darwinfish 2 says make them wear their votes.

Bonus Track: What a beautiful world! National History Museum presents the Wildlife Photographer of the year!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).