By driftglassNovember 27, 2021

On this day in 1970 Black Sabbath, Cactus and Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) all appeared at the Sunshine In, Asbury Park in New Jersey. All three acts played two shows, tickets cost $5.00. -- Above: Black Sabbath, Iron Man.

Gin and Tacos on the Base Rate Fallacy.

Obsidian Wings makes the Conservative Case for Universal Basic Income.

Alternet on the GOP's murderous new normal.

Attention space nerds! What's cooler than a black hole? A Supermassive Black Hole!

