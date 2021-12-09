Anti-Vaxxer Sings Christmas Song To San Diego Supervisors

A woman who identified herself as “Bridgette” pulled on a Santa hat and serenaded the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting to oppose an extension of the public health emergency order. It was everything you'd want it to be -- at least, if you're making a bloopers reel of failed American Idol contestants. Via Fox5sandiego:

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” variation has a little bit of everything. It namechecks the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. It pushes back against so-called “useless masks” and makes a plea for her children to go to school. It’s also a little pitchy and comes with a slow side-to-side jig.

“I just want my freedom now,” the woman sang. “The Constitution will show us how. Make my dreams come true. Baby, end the emergency. Let’s have a happy holiday, everybody.”

It should be noted that most of San Diego County’s pandemic restrictions have been lifted since June and school districts in the area have students in class in-person on a daily basis.