Crookie Award: Tucker Carlson's Leni Riefenstahl Documentary

From embedding a camera crew in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, to his support of Putin, to his homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to pushing anti-vax disinformation, to rightfully earning what Jim Acosta called the Fox Bullsh*t Employee of the Year, there are a ton of reasons to choose from that could have earned Fox's Tucker Carlson one of our Crookie Awards this year, but his gaslighting about the insurrection, and his Alex Jones style so-called documentary is at the top of our list.

As John wrote here in October:

Tucker Carlson is launching a three-part special on Fox Nation called “Patriot Purge” which is designed to rewrite and whitewash the insurrection of January 6th. The Republican machine is desperate to paint the domestic traitors at the Capitol as being "duped by a false flag operation." [...] Republicans and Fox News have been doing everything they can to whitewash the sedition of Traitor Trump, Republican members of Congress, and MAGA activists after they ransacked the US Capitol and left five people dead and many more with serious injuries. Hunting politicians that refuse to overturn a free and fair election that they lost is a cause célèbre for right-wing media. Alex Jones must be really pissed off that Tucker is stealing his lie-filled shtick.

Here's your Crookie Award Tucker. You've more than earned it.