Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Book of Love perform Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls. Yesterday, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to abortion rights (and, oh, so much more) by signaling that the states can opt out of the Constitution. It’s long past time to expand the Court.

Nan's Notebook tells us what's at stake.

Zandar Versus The Stupid warns us of the next stops the SCOTUS is going to take on the road to Gilead.

The Smirking Chimp sees that even Chief Justice Roberts sees that SCOTUS legitimacy swings in the balance.

Balloon Juice has a suggestion for Chief Justice Roberts.

last word:

Translation: You intemperate partisan wingnut justices are completely screwing up my carefully crafted illusion that you are not intemperate partisan wingnuts. And my legacy will suffer for it. Let’s cut this shit out and get back to helping oligarchs own everything. https://t.co/XGdpzqt42p pic.twitter.com/qOnAxKIvFv — Shoq (@Shoq) December 11, 2021

