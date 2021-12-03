Mike's Blog Round-Up

Enjoy your wknd., assuming you can after these Friday freak-outs.

Inflation my ass: It's corporate greed & profiteering, per Popular Information's Judd Legum.

Green Eagle reminds us that taxpayers are paying for those non-functional Republican congresscritters.

What the mid-term elections will be about, per The Carpentariat. Not pretty.

This is pretty stark:



Yes World, It’s That Bad Here in America—and Worse

From John Pavlovitz.

Bonus track (if your skin isn't crawling yet): Progressive Eruptions updates the Ghislaine Mawell trial.

Stitched together by M. Bouffant. Submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.