In which driftglass announces his triumphant return from Twitter exile. Twas a Zappadan Miracle!

Also, I apologize for the delay in getting MBR up today. It was due to... uh... supply chain issues! Yeah! That's it! Damn you, supply chain!

On this day in music history, I'm sure Johnny Cash did something epic so above I'm bringing you Johnny's "Christmas as I Knew It."

Digby's Hullaballoo dives into the life and times of America's Racketeer-in-Chief.

Just Another Blog reports on just another Republican who talked big about freedom and breathing and stupid ol' masks...right up until the COVID bell tolled for him.

Attention space nerds! I'll bet you didn't know that NASA has a graphic novel side-hustle.