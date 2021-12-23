Lawyers, Guns & Money : The question is not whether the U.S. will continue to need aircraft carriers, but what kind.

Joe.My.God.: Rep. Jim Jordan has some ‘splainin’ to do to the January 6 Committee.

Alicublog: One Bari Weiss is more than enough.

The Incidental Economist: Maternity wards are closing, but the babies keep coming.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

" The American system has access to healthcare for everybody. It's called the emergency room." (Senator Richard Burr, R-NC, March 11, 2014)

