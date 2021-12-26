BondDad: Will the U.S. economy continue its robust expansion in 2022? All signs point to “yes.”

EPI Blog: States are sitting on billions in COVID aid provided by Uncle Sam. Here’s how they should spend it.

Blue Virginia: Senators Warner and Kaine point out that Congressional redistricting in their state focuses on three seats currently held by women.

No More Mister Nice Blog: T’was the night before Christmas last year, and all through the White House, a rat was still stirring, and continues to grouse.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed." (Lou Dobbs, Fox Business host, January 5, 2021)

