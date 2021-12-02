Texas Woman Pulls Gun Over Parking Space

And then she was under arrest...
Texas Woman Pulls Gun Over Parking Space
Credit: Reddit
By Frances LangumDecember 2, 2021

Here's Corpus Christi resident Rossie Dennis, 60, having a totally normal one.

MySanAntonio.com reports that Ms. Dennis was arrested after pulling a gun over a grocery store parking spot. "Investigators used the video taken by a woman in the vehicle to identify Dennis and issue a warrant for her arrest. She was transferred to the City Detention Center for processing and bond set for $60,000."

This being Texas, the gun was probably legal until she pointed it at another shopper and their six-month-old baby.

Here's her mugshot.

The folks discussing this arrest on Reddit recommend this video because we are living in MADtv times.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue