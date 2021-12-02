Texas Woman Pulls Gun Over Parking Space

Here's Corpus Christi resident Rossie Dennis, 60, having a totally normal one.
MySanAntonio.com reports that Ms. Dennis was arrested after pulling a gun over a grocery store parking spot. "Investigators used the video taken by a woman in the vehicle to identify Dennis and issue a warrant for her arrest. She was transferred to the City Detention Center for processing and bond set for $60,000."
This being Texas, the gun was probably legal until she pointed it at another shopper and their six-month-old baby.
Here's her mugshot.
The folks discussing this arrest on Reddit recommend this video because we are living in MADtv times.