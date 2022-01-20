Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, from the great Robert Altman's Nashville, Barbara Harris sings It Don't Worry Me. And let me assure you: everything worries me today.

Strangely Blogged reminds us we don't live in bipartisan times.

Hackwhackers demands accountability after the denouement.

Green Eagle tells us what Republicans really fear.

Horizons shows us how our Failed Political Press ™ covers Republican obstruction.

Bonus Track: OK fellow X-ers, what year is this? Pitchfork says there is a new Sonic Youth album dropping.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).