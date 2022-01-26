Mock, Paper, Scissors: Guess who is actually answering your prayers.

Joe.My.God.: Kansas Republicans gerrymandered liberal Lawrence by pairing it with rural red towns hours away.

The Rectification of Names: You’d never know from the American media, but the Biden administration is making major strides in alleviating U.S. supply chain challenges.

The Incidental Economist: Yet more confirmation that Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion is a good thing for…wait for it…everyone.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"When you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he's probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small, but he's going to ask you what you did for the poor. You'd better have a good answer." (Ohio Governor John Kasich, during his confirmation hearings, June 18, 2013)

