Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon PerrJanuary 29, 2022

Little Green Footballs: If you saw the James Bond flick You Only Live Twice, you know why China’s apparent ability to snatch satellites in space is so dangerous.

Calculated Risk: Traffic into the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is backed up again.

Balkinization: Better to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to challenge the eligibility of candidates now than elected officials later.

Slacktivist: Is the United States experiencing a new “Satanic Panic?” That is the Q.

Mother Jones: The new voting restrictions now in place in Georgia would have flipped the results of the 2020 election.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"[When the black voters] are not paid to vote, they don't go to the polls." (Sue Burmeister [R-Augusta], sponsor of early Georgia voter identification bill, September 11, 2005)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

