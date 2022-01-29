Little Green Footballs: If you saw the James Bond flick You Only Live Twice, you know why China’s apparent ability to snatch satellites in space is so dangerous.

Calculated Risk: Traffic into the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is backed up again.

Balkinization: Better to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to challenge the eligibility of candidates now than elected officials later.

Slacktivist: Is the United States experiencing a new “Satanic Panic?” That is the Q.

Mother Jones: The new voting restrictions now in place in Georgia would have flipped the results of the 2020 election.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"[When the black voters] are not paid to vote, they don't go to the polls." (Sue Burmeister [R-Augusta], sponsor of early Georgia voter identification bill, September 11, 2005)

