Happy Twosday, Vaughn!

Vaughn Walker is a kid who knows how to make an entrance:

Vaughn Walker apparently couldn't resist the opportunity. The infant wasn't scheduled to arrive until next month, but he entered the world on Tuesday, February 22. At 2:22 a.m. In delivery room two at UPMC Altoona. That's about two hours east of Pittsburgh. "He was due on March 3," said his mother, Kristanna Walker. "He decided to come early."

What are the odds?!

Happy Birthday 2 Vaughn and congratulations 2 the whole Walker family.

