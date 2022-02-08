Mike's Blog Round-Up

In a wk. Superb Owl LVI will be history, & it'll be Valentine's Day. Don't say you weren't warned.

Ginni Thomas & The Cone of Silence: Juanita Jean thinks Mrs. Thomas should get smart.

Pharyngula has a couple of stabs from the past. Who'll get stabbed next?

Situation Normal encounters a Lyft driver who is a chump-ass sucker.

“Which website on the internet?” I ask. “I want to check it out.”
“Facebook. It’s all on Facebook, if you know the right groups, the ones that believe in The Truth.”
“Oh! Why didn’t you say Facebook was your source in the first place?”
“Because you wouldn’t have believed me. That’s why.”

Scottie has the latest in family values hypocrisy.

Bonus meditation on vanity projects from upyernoz.

Assembled by M. Bouffant. Polite suggestions welcomed at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

