Twitter Mocks Spineless Tom Cotton For Bowing To Trump

Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton was met with the derision he deserved on Twitter after he repeatedly refused to speak out against Trump's love for Vladimir Putin during an interview on ABC's This Week.
Host George Stephanopoulos asked Cotton what he thought of Trump's remarks, where he called Putin smart and savvy, that the U.S. and NATO are dumb and whether he was willing to "condemn that rhetoric from the leader of your party?"
Cotton repeatedly told Stephanopoulos that he'd have to talk to Trump himself if he wanted to know what he thought and that he doesn't "speak on behalf of other politicians."
Here are some of the responses to Cotton's weasel words this Sunday.