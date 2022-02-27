Twitter Mocks Spineless Tom Cotton For Bowing To Trump

Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton was met with the derision he deserved on Twitter after he repeatedly refused to speak out against Trump's love for Vladimir Putin during an interview on ABC's This Week.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Cotton what he thought of Trump's remarks, where he called Putin smart and savvy, that the U.S. and NATO are dumb and whether he was willing to "condemn that rhetoric from the leader of your party?"

Cotton repeatedly told Stephanopoulos that he'd have to talk to Trump himself if he wanted to know what he thought and that he doesn't "speak on behalf of other politicians."

Here are some of the responses to Cotton's weasel words this Sunday.

Tom Cotton refuses, over and over again, to condemn Donald Trump for praising Vladimir Putin. He talks like a broken wind up doll. https://t.co/fJg4MA5Dri — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 27, 2022

For those of you acting surprised that Tom Cotton refused to condemn Donald Trump for saying that Putin was “smart,” please stop. It’s the least surprising thing ever. They are exactly who we know they are. Trump owns the party. The party of Putin. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) February 27, 2022

Tom Cotton would never tell another politician what to do. pic.twitter.com/FF8e6ayuhP — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 27, 2022

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) will not condemn former President Donald Trump's recent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This means Cotton supports Trump and supports Putin by proxy. https://t.co/bMKpLznm8P — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 27, 2022

Extremely cowardly stuff from @SenTomCotton. Do you think for one second that if Biden praised Maduro, Cotton would go on TV and refuse to condemn him because "I don't speak on behalf of other politicians"? https://t.co/KbJMpZRc6M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2022

Tom Cotton wrote an op-Ed suggesting that it would be A-ok for the U.S. to “buy” Greenland, as if whole countries and the people in them can be bought and sold like cattle. I’d imagine elected officials’ disregard for the basic principle of self-determination emboldened Putin https://t.co/JLSk32Oa8z — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 27, 2022

Tom Cotton is weak. https://t.co/iqbae6mKGC — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 27, 2022