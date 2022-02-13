Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Okay, this year I'm watching for the commercials. In honor of the passing of our iconic Betty White, let's bow our heads and remember her amazing turn in this Snickers ad for the Super Bowl in 2010.

For me, a close second favorite is the Darth Vader kid. So, so adorable. The kid is a natural.

Here's your Super Bowl Sunday line-up!

ABC “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Sarah Isgur and Patrick Gaspard … Dwight Chapin. CBS “Face the Nation”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Scott Gottlieb … Mary Daly … James Brown. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Sandra Smith: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Pentagon press secretary John Kirby … Jim Gray. Panel: Jason Riley, Gerald Seib and Johanna Maska. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … DNC Chair Jaime Harrison … Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) … Pentagon press secretary John Kirby … Michael Li … Ari Berman … Rob Doar … Melanie Willingham-Jaggers … Marc Morial. CNN “State of the Union”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: Bakari Sellers, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Scott Jennings and Hilary Rosen. CNN “Inside Politics”:Panel: Jonathan Martin, Lauren Fox, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Margaret Talev and Susan Glasser.

